2 Bedroom Home in Verona - $249,900

ADORABLE + CUTE and COZY! This ranch is absolutely LOVELY; and filled with loads of love. Gorgeous hardwoods and many updates throughout! It's just blocks from parks, schools, downtown Verona and the Military Ridge Trail. The backyard is like a little oasis; great privacy for some R+R or room for a fun BBQ! AND it's fully fenced for your fur babies to play! Showings begin Friday 10/1 at 3pm. Open house Sunday 10/3 from 12-2. All Offers reviewed the evening of 10/5 (Tuesday). Please wear a mask when inside the home.