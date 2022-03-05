2 Bedroom Home in Verona - $390,000

Pristine 2 Bdrm, 2 Bath, Ranch in convenient West Madison subdivision of Aspen Grove, nestled between Hawk's Landing & University Ridge. Ideal single level living featuring open floor plan, great room with vaulted ceiling, skylights, gas fireplace & walk-out to covered deck. Large dinette flows to well appointed kitchen with island/breakfast bar, granite counters, pantry, stainless appliances plus 1st floor laundry w/washer & dryer. Primary ste with tray ceiling, walk-in closet & shower. Exposed lower level offers future expansion for bedroom, family/rec rm & rough-in for bath plus plenty of storage. Covered front entry & 2 car garage. Immaculately maintained house makes this a place you'll be proud to call HOME!