Hawks Landing ~ Don't miss out on your opportunity to own a condo in beautiful Hawks Landing. As the new owner, you'll have your choice of finishes to make it your own. Wonderful first floor unit with a great open floorplan & hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen boasts Stainless Steel appliances, Granite counter-tops & a breakfast bar. Unwind in front of the desirable fireplace or relax on the patio. Master suite features a walk-in closet & a master bath with tiled shower. Two parking spaces & a storage unit in the underground, heated garage. Within walking distance to pool & tennis facilities, restaurants & club house. All this & more, schedule your showing today! *No window in den.
2 Bedroom Home in Verona - $429,900
