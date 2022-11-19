2 Bedroom Home in Verona - $439,900

Stunning open concept luxury condo in Hawks Reserve! Golf, dine, bike and live maintenance free within minutes of downtown Verona, quick Beltline access and convenient to Madison's West Side! The sunny main living area opens up to sweeping views of the hills that make up Hawks Landing golf course, gorgeous sunsets and even great firework viewing! The large kitchen is ideal for entertaining with expansive granite countertops, a large island and beautiful ss appliances! Enjoy cozying up to your gas fireplace and dramatic hearth that take center stage in the living room. Every closet has professional closet systems installed and the massive primary suite includes a large walk-in closet and gorgeous tile shower. Extra deep parking spaces and building's largest storage unit included!