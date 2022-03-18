 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Verona - $575,000

Showings begin 3/18. Beautiful home that backs up to green space in Verona’s sought-after Cherry Wood Neighborhood, within the top-rated Middleton School District. You’ll love this home’s unique set of features, including stunning custom woodwork, original built-ins, & indoor live trees. Sit by the fireplace & enjoy sweeping views of the countryside in the gorgeous family room featuring elegant plaster detailed ceilings & a library with custom shelving & ornate fixtures. The spacious living & dining area with a luxurious coffered ceiling & heated floors provides an impressive space for entertaining guests. 2 bedrooms with full ensuite baths; 16KW Generac standby generator with automatic transfer switch; exposed lower level with a walkout to the expansive backyard; 2-car, attached garage.

