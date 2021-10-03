Private and serene Ranch home on 5.34 acres located just outside of Lake Mills. You'll love the gorgeous property, wildlife and views. This well maintained home features a large living room with amazing views, nice sized kitchen and dinette with a door leading to the deck. Main level laundry room and cozy 3 season room overlooking the backyard. Many updates including furnace, flooring and countertops. The septic is 3 years old. You could easily add an egress window to the lower level office and create a 3rd bedroom and there's plenty of space for a future outbuilding. If you've been looking for a country home with privacy, call today to schedule your appointment. Frontier DSL for internet!
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Necedah man died after jumping from an overpass into oncoming traffic on Interstate 90 near Mauston Sept. 28.
Village officials are looking into a possible ordinance violation that reportedly happened at a Lake Delton restaurant in mid-September.
A Reedsburg man faces up to six years in prison and a maximum fine of $10,000 after being charged with felony child abuse.
A La Valle woman was allegedly found at an intersection passed out with her car in drive, leading to her fourth operating while intoxicated charge.
Beaver Dam Unified School District Superintendent Mark DiStefano warned families on Friday that there would be consequences if students act on…
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that there was marijuana growing outside a home in the town of Fountain Prairie…
R.P. Home & Harvest is a new hardware and building material store that may seem familiar to customers in Portage. Earlier this year, the d…
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
Beaver Dam’s hospital is starting to see a repeat of last year’s events within its walls.
A traffic stop on I-90/94 led to the arrest of two individuals with heroin. One was arrested following the traffic stop, the other was arreste…