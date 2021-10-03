2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $325,000

Private and serene Ranch home on 5.34 acres located just outside of Lake Mills. You'll love the gorgeous property, wildlife and views. This well maintained home features a large living room with amazing views, nice sized kitchen and dinette with a door leading to the deck. Main level laundry room and cozy 3 season room overlooking the backyard. Many updates including furnace, flooring and countertops. The septic is 3 years old. You could easily add an egress window to the lower level office and create a 3rd bedroom and there's plenty of space for a future outbuilding. If you've been looking for a country home with privacy, call today to schedule your appointment. Frontier DSL for internet!