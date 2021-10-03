 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $325,000

2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $325,000

2 Bedroom Home in Waterloo - $325,000

Private and serene Ranch home on 5.34 acres located just outside of Lake Mills. You'll love the gorgeous property, wildlife and views. This well maintained home features a large living room with amazing views, nice sized kitchen and dinette with a door leading to the deck. Main level laundry room and cozy 3 season room overlooking the backyard. Many updates including furnace, flooring and countertops. The septic is 3 years old. You could easily add an egress window to the lower level office and create a 3rd bedroom and there's plenty of space for a future outbuilding. If you've been looking for a country home with privacy, call today to schedule your appointment. Frontier DSL for internet!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News