Move-in Ready 5/19/2022! Welcome to Haven, a Veridian Homes community of twin homes that offers low maintenance living in a custom home with a private yard. Low monthly association fees cover lawn mowing, fertilization, and snow removal; plus, a la carte seasonal services are available for a separate rate. Haven offers all the benefits of having your own home but gives you the freedom to travel and maintain your independence. All Veridian homes come complete with custom features and the best brands, like Auburn Ridge cabinetry and Kohler plumbing fixtures. To top it off, they even come with a comprehensive warranty backed by a full-service team.
2 Bedroom Home in Waunakee - $372,900
Baraboo man faces charge alleging six years of repeated first-degree sexual assault of a child.
Thomas A. Tierney, 24, was charged last week with felony first-degree sexual assault - sexual contact with person under age of 13.
The Badgers took on UW-Green Bay on Tuesday night in a spring practice scrimmage, and empty seats were few and far between.
A Reedsburg woman died in a rear-end crash on Interstate 94 in Waukesha County on Monday night, the Wisconsin State Patrol reported.
Wisconsin deputy fired for likely causing own injuries with box cutter, firing gun while intoxicated, Sheriff's Office says
After the incident, police searched for the alleged assailant. Residents in the immediate area were on lockdown. The investigation turned up no answers, but rather inconsistences in the deputy's initial statement, officials said.
Sunday night wasn't the first time Chris Rock had joked about Jada Pinkett Smith, but it may have been his last.
The trial begins for a Reedsburg man accused of shooting a man in January 2021 in the parking lot of Walmart in Lake Delton.
Two people are in stable condition after being shot in Wisconsin Dells in the morning of March 30 after being transported to St. Clare Hospital in Baraboo. The Wisconsin Dells Police Department is investigating the situation with assistance from other law enforcement agencies.
Jury finds Reedsburg man guilty after January 2021 shooting outside Lake Delton Walmart.
Russian troops were leaving the Chernobyl nuclear power plant and heading toward Ukraine's border with Belarus, the Ukrainian nuclear operator company said.