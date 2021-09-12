 Skip to main content
2 Bedroom Home in Windsor - $209,900

Charming 2 BR condo at Windsor Commons. Move-in ready! current owner has done all the heavy lifting for you. All new windows, new front door, new patio door, new washer, new dryer, new furnace, new AC, new dishwasher. This 2nd floor end unit is both open & spacious, large kitchen w/ breakfast bar, skylight, plenty of counter space & main floor laundry/pantry, private owners suite w/ bath & walk-in closet, guest bath & separate guest bedroom. Living room w/ gas fireplace & sun room both feature oversized West facing windows offering tons of natural daylight. Two walk-outs to huge (approx 20x20) rooftop terrace perfect for entertaining or creating your own oasis. Private entrance, 1 car attached garage & 500 sqft basement area for storage.

