Wisconsin State Journal’s 2021-22 All-Area girls wrestling team

Wrestler of the year

Bopasoreya Quintana, jr., Sun Prairie — Quintana claimed the state championship at 114 pounds at the first WIAA state girls wrestling tournament Jan. 29 at the La Crosse Center in La Crosse. Quintana won all five of her bouts by pin, including earning a fall in 1 minute over Ozaukee sophomore Mya Delleree in the title match of one of the more popular weight classes.