2022 turkey, pheasant and waterfowl stamp winners named

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) today announced the winners of the 2022 Wisconsin Wild Turkey, Waterfowl and Pheasant stamp design contest.

Local Wisconsin artists compete annually for the opportunity to have their artwork featured on the Wisconsin Wild Turkey, Waterfowl and Pheasant stamps available for purchase through Go Wild and license agents.

Sales of wild turkey, waterfowl and pheasant stamps enable hunters, conservationists and stamp collectors to support wildlife and habitat management, restoration and conservation around the state. Hunters are required to purchase stamps to harvest these game birds.

Robert Metropulous of Arbor Vitae won first place in this year’s wild turkey stamp category with a painting featuring a tom turkey displaying for a hen decoy. Metropulous, a past winner of the waterfowl and pheasant stamp design contest categories, has painted for decades having first learned his lifelong passion from his mother.

Mark Kanitz of Markesan took first place in the pheasant design category having credited the many years of hunting and outdoor recreation as inspiration for his submission, which depicts a rooster and hen pheasant in front of a snowy farm scene.