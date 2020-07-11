21st Annual Pork Classic Golf Outing set

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Wisconsin Pork Association’s 21st Annual Pork Classic golf outing will take place on Sept. 2 at the Kestrel Ridge Golf Course, 900 Avalon Road, Columbus. This is an opportunity to network with pork industry professionals, and to raise revenue for advocacy and legislative activities on behalf of Wisconsin’s pork industry.

Check in, lunch and practice tee will be from 10 a.m. The four-person scramble tournament will begin at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start. Reception and appetizers will proceed at 3:30 p.m. Team registration is $300. Individuals can sign-up for $75, and will be assigned a team. The fee includes 18 holes of golf, cart, lunch, reception, hole and team prizes.

WPA is offering sponsorship packages for those that would like to support the industry. Anyone interested in donating prizes or participating as a sponsor should contact the WPA office.

Registration deadline is Aug. 15. For registration, download the form at wppa.org, or call 608-723-7551, or email wppa@wppa.org.