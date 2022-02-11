220 pounds

JACK SCHWEITZER, JR., WAUNAKEE

Record: 31-10

Schweitzer enters the postseason a bit off the radar being that he's unranked, but he won the Waunakee Warrior Classic and the Rick Lawinger Invitational this season.

JACKSON MANKOWSKI, JR., MADISON LA FOLLETTE

Record: 34-0

The only undefeated wrestler in this compilation, Mankowski is ranked second in Division 1 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online.

GUENTHER SWITZER, SR., MONONA GROVE/MCFARLAND

Record: 33-3

The Badger Conference champion last weekend, Switzer is ranked fifth in Div. 1 and has eyes set on the podium at the Kohl Center later this month.

BECKETT SPILDE, SO., STOUGHTON

Record: 28-15

Switzer's foe in the finals on Saturday, Spilde now hopes for another shot at his Badger Conference rival on the postseason circuit. Spilde is an honorable mention in Div. 1.

NICK LUDOWESE, SR., BEAVER DAM

Record: 29-11

Enjoying a successful senior year after battling injuries over the last couple years, the Golden Beavers' upperweight is hoping to cap off his career by competing on the season's final weekend. He's an honorable mention in Div. 1.

JESUS GONZALEZ, SO., REEDSBURG

Record: 32-8

Also an honorable mention in Div. 1, Gonzalez enters the postseason as a third-place finisher at the conference tournament, having lost 8-4 to Stoughton's Beckett Spilde in the semifinals before pinning Ludowese in the third-place match.

WYATT RIPP, SR., LODI

Record: 39-5

Ripp was robbed of a chance to compete in the postseason last year because of COVID-19 protocols but has been on a warpath this year, currently ranked fourth in Div. 2. He took fourth at sectionals in 2020 and is one of a handful of state title contenders among the Blue Devils' seven wrestlers in the rankings

HUNTER ISAACSON, JR., WISCONSIN DELLS

Record: N/A

Ranked fifth in Div. 2, Isaacson has eyes on an equal or better finish in a couple weeks down the interstate in Madison.

LOUIE WHITE, SR., DODGELAND

Record: 29-8

It's been a bit of a roller-coaster year for White, who's been in the rankings but is out now. He started out competing at heavyweight after not dropping enough weight following the football season, but he's made his way down to 220, the weight he made it to state at a year ago.