285 pounds

GRIFFIN EMPEY, JR., STOUGHTON

Record: 42-1

A two-time state qualifier and last year's heavyweight runner up, Empey enters the postseason as the top-ranked wrestler in Division 1 according to Wisconsin Wrestling Online. He has championships at the Badger Conference Tournament, the Bi-State Classic and the Badger State Invitational. The only loss he suffered was in the Cheesehead Invitational championship match to Dillon Johnson of Joliet Catholic (Ill.).

ISAAC BUNKER, JR., MONROE

Record: 30-5

Ranked fifth in Div. 2, Bunker is coming off a third-place showing at the Badger Conference tournament having run into Sauk Prairie's Nolan Vils, ranked sixth in Div. 1, in the semifinals.

JAY HANSON, SR., VERONA

Record: 39-2

After byes in the first round, second round and quaterfinals at the Big Eight Conference tournament, Hanson needed a combined 3 minutes, 2 seconds to pin his way to the title with wins in the semifinals and finals. He's ranked fifth in Div. 1.

NOLAN VILS, SR., SAUK PRAIRIE

Record: 36-4

Vils checks in at No. 6 in Div. 1 but was pinned in just 26 seconds by top-ranked Griffin Empey of Stouhgton, showing — for now — just how big the gap is from the last spot on the podium and the top spot.