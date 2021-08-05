3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $100,000

Looking for a quiet area rich with history? This may be the place for you! 2 story home that includes a sizable kitchen, formal dining room, living room and den. 3 bedrooms and a large garage/outbuilding will give you lots of space for all of your indoor and outdoor hobbies! This home has great bones. With only one owner for nearly 60 years and with some love you can make your own memories over the next 60 years.