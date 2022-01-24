3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $260,000

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME! Country living with a short drive to town. Take in the view with the wrap-around porch with a new privacy fence in front. Recently updated plumbing and electrical. Refinished original hardwood floors. NEW roof, kitchen, furnace/ac, and lower level windows. Walnut countertops and trim. A MUST-SEE! Seller is willing to compensate buyer $5,000 at closing for new septic. (Still works great, will need replacement in the future.)