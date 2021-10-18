Quality home built by Elliot Construction which includes a generous sized .84 acre lot, just a short distance from town. Don’t miss this rare opportunity to own a home on nearly one acre and a short walk to the Sugar River. A very short drive to Paoli and Verona and only 12 miles to the Beltline. This three-bedroom ranch home has a private owner's suite with two additional bedrooms all on the main floor plus a second full bathroom. The kitchen has a lot of space with a built-in desk. There is a nice dining area and a living room with a patio door to enjoy the deck and the "back 40". The possibilities are endless, so start creating your forever home today.
3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $270,000
