3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $315,000

This iconic A-Frame is a must see! What makes this A-Frame so spacious is the addition of a third level maximizing available space. The open and airy home has smart skylights throughout, a large Primary Bedroom, and a wonderful loft space for cozy night in, or for entertaining guests. The main level has a great patio off your living room to enjoy your early mornings and nature! You can use your large yard to garden, have chickens, or enjoy a bonfire in the fall! The 24x36 garage is a workman's oasis with capability for all the high powered tools you need. The home is only minutes from access to the Sugar River and the Brooklyn Wildlife Area, as well only a 25 minute drive to Epic!