3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $339,900

No Showings until Open House on 4/02 and then no showings on weekdays. Property offers a fenced in backyard and a refinished deck. The kitchen is newly renovated in 2020 with quartz countertops, upgraded huge sink and gorgeous new LVP flooring. New washer and dryer installed late in 2021. This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home offers ample storage in both the basement and garage. This beautiful property will be available mid August.

