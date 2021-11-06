3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $344,900

Estimated completion Jan-Feb 2022. Lot 71 in Baker's Woods Subdivision. With 1,400 sq ft this home has loads of character! Solid surface counters, white trim, white cabinets and more! Home will feature stone to accent front of home. Great open concept plan w/ fireplace in LR, 1st floor laundry room, 2 full bathrooms, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Central air, basement rough in for future bath and more. Pictures shown are of a similar floor plan, finishes will be different.