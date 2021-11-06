Estimated completion Jan-Feb 2022. Lot 71 in Baker's Woods Subdivision. With 1,400 sq ft this home has loads of character! Solid surface counters, white trim, white cabinets and more! Home will feature stone to accent front of home. Great open concept plan w/ fireplace in LR, 1st floor laundry room, 2 full bathrooms, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Central air, basement rough in for future bath and more. Pictures shown are of a similar floor plan, finishes will be different.
3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $344,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The liquor license of a downtown Portage bar could be suspended for almost 30 days following a recommendation approved by the Portage Legislat…
A Mauston man is alleged to have maintained a drug trafficking place after a person died at his residence from a drug overdose.
The names of the adults in a deadly crash in Sauk County Friday were revealed in a press release Monday from Sauk County Sheriff Chip Meister.
- Updated
The driver in a crash that claimed three lives Friday in Sauk County did not have a valid driver’s license and failed to appear in court Thurs…
Two people died, including a Baraboo School District student, and three others were injured in a vehicle accident Friday in the Sauk County to…
TOWN OF HUBBARD – One person died after a vehicle struck a power pole on Highway TW in Dodge County on Sunday evening.
Officials in Juneau County said Wednesday they have located two teenage girls who had been reported missing but are still seeking a third.
Stair climbing is one of the best workouts to help with balance, endurance, and fall prevention.
BARABOO – Faith Lael Woods, age 17, of Baraboo, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison, from injuries …
One of two Reedsburg men was sentenced for his part in sexually assaulting a 15-year-old girl in February 2020.