Estimated completion December 30, 2021. New construction! Condo Fees: $100/mo. 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home with window and 3rd bath stubbed in the basement. Kitchen has beautiful granite countertops, island and a walk in pantry. Large master bedroom has tray ceilings, huge walk in closet, plus a master bath with double sinks. First floor laundry, 36" doors, zero stairs entry, level lot. The basement has been professionally waterproofed. The driveway and walkway to the house have radiant heat so with a flip of a switch, the snow and ice melt. Enjoy your own new home without having the hassles of snow removal or mowing in this private age 55 plus development.
3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Laura Williamson: Don't like the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict? What about a Black man defending himself from a racist outside a bar?
- Updated
The Kyle Rittenhouse trial is a case study in why public opinion doesn’t (and shouldn’t) matter in a court of law. Everyone, white or Black, should be able to plead self-defense — even if the public hates them.
A former Madison woman has been charged with homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle after a June 2020 accident near Devil’s Lake State P…
JUNEAU – A 47-year-old Reeseville man was found guilty Tuesday of second degree sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl he had met while working …
A Baraboo woman is leading an effort to oppose potential construction of a new lakefront building at Wisconsin’s most popular state park.
One person is dead and two others injured after a head on collision between two vehicles Tuesday.
Wisconsin Dells couple has been charged physical abuse of a child after police learned of an incident with an 11-year-old being abused.
JUNEAU – A 35-year-old former Columbus man was sentenced to three years in prison after being found guilty of his fifth offense of intoxicated…
A man who engaged in a standoff with authorities for nearly four hours appeared Thursday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
As positive COVID-19 cases rise again throughout the state and region, patients being hospitalized in Sauk and Columbia counties also are incr…
Charges have been filed against a man for allegedly strangling a woman and told officers he could not recall the incident because of how much …