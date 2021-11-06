 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $359,900

3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $359,900

3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $359,900

Estimated completion January-February 2022. Lot 60 in Baker's Woods Subdivision. With over 1,700 sq ft of living space this spacious home is perfect for those looking for a lot of room & character! Solid surface counters, white trim, white cabinets and more! Home will feature stone to accent front of home. Great open concept plan w/ fireplace in LR, 1st floor laundry room, 2 full bathrooms, 9' ceilings, 2.5 car garage, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Central air, basement rough in for future bath and more. Pictures shown are of a similar floor plan, finishes will be different.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Woods, Faith Lael
Obituaries

Woods, Faith Lael

BARABOO – Faith Lael Woods, age 17, of Baraboo, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at UW Hospital in Madison, from injuries …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News