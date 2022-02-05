Construct to start with signed contract. New Construction. 3 bed 2 bath single family home with window and 3rd bath stubbed in the basement. Open concept kitchen with beautiful granite countertops, an island, and a walk in pantry. Large primary bedroom has tray ceiling, a huge walk in closet, plus a bath with double sinks. First floor laundry. 36" doors, zero entry stairs, and a level lot. The basement has been professionally waterproofed. The driveway and walkway to the house have radiant heat so with a flip of a switch, the snow and ice melt! Enjoy your own new home without the hassles of snow removal or mowing in this private age 55 plus development.
3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $369,900
