COMPLETED NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! With 1,400 sq ft and 2 car garage, this home has loads of character! Solid surface counters, white trim, white cabinets and more! Home will feature stone to accent front of home. Great open concept plan w/ fireplace in LR, 1st floor laundry room, 2 full bathrooms, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Central air, basement rough in for future bath and more. Pictures shown may be of a similar floor plan or of a virtually staged home and actual finishes may be different.
3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $369,900
