 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $384,900

3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $384,900

Estimated completion September 2022. Lot 146 in Bell West Subdivision. Popular and affordable 1580 sq. ft. home has spacious great room area open to kitchen w/granite counters, island for extra counter/storage, and pantry. 3 car garage, vinyl siding, white cabinets, 200 amp electrical service, C/A and more. Nickel finish lighting and door knobs. Rough in for future bath in basement with egress window. Pictures shown are of a similar model, finishes may be different. Depending on date of offer some finishes/upgrades may be selected by buyer.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Caribou Coffee coming: Option added at Food Pride location

Caribou Coffee coming: Option added at Food Pride location

Caribou Coffee is coming soon to Beaver Dam, using space off the west side of the existing Beaver Dam Food Pride building. Long-time manager (32 years) Max Gritzmacher and Jason Nillssen (who comes from a family in the grocery business) are the current owners. Both are excited about the new addition.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News