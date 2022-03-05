3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $409,900

Estimated completion August 2022. Lot 75 in Baker's Woods Subdivision with a full walkout basement backing up to wooded parcel currently owned by the Village of Belleville. With over 1,900 sq ft of living space this spacious home is perfect for those looking for a lot of room & character! Solid surface counters, white trim, white cabinets and more! Home will feature stone to accent front of home. Great split bedroom concept plan w/ fireplace in LR, 1st floor laundry room, 2 full bathrooms, 3 car garage, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Rough in for future bath in basement. Blacktop drive & central air. Pictures shown are of a similar floor plan, finishes will be different.