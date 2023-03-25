Estimated completion of June 2023. INCLUDES 3% OF YOUR PURCHASE PRICE TO BE USED TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS & PREPAID ITEMS (RATE BUY DOWN, PMI BUYDOWN, ETC) WHEN YOU FINANCE WITH JASON WEBER AT BELL BANK MORTGAGE ON THIS HOME (SEE FLYER IN ASSOCIATED DOCS). With over 1,900 sq ft of living space this spacious home has solid surface counters, white trim, white cabinets & more! Home will feature stone to accent front of home. Split bedroom concept plan w/ fireplace in LR, 1st floor laundry room, 2 full bathrooms, 3 car garage, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & stainless steel appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Rough in for future bath in basement. Pictures shown are of a similar floor plan, finishes will be different.
3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $417,900
