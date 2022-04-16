3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $419,999

Almost new Georgian Colonial beauty w/many amenities! 3 bed, 3.5 baths, white trim, lots of natural light. Beautiful kitchen, granite counters & island w/seating, stainless appliances. Covered patio overlooking the large, fenced, professionally landscaped yard. Gardening/work shed is 8x16, plus kennel. Generous owners suite w/walk in, granite. LR w/gas FP, 2 story foyer, vaulted ceilings, dedicated dining rm. Newly finished off bsmt complete w/office, full bth & family rm that could be used as additional non-conforming bdrm w/closet. Solar panels on roof installed by sellers-great energy savings now & in the future! Good unfinished storage areas as well. Laundry on the main. Spacious 2 car garage, w/one side being 29" deep. Garage shelving on walls included