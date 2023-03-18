COMPLETED NEW HOME WITH IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! INCLUDES 3% OF YOUR PURCHASE PRICE TO BE USED TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS & PREPAID ITEMS (RATE BUY DOWN, PMI BUYDOWN, ETC) WHEN YOU FINANCE WITH JASON WEBER AT BELL BANK MORTGAGE ON THIS HOME (SEE FLYER IN ASSOCIATED DOCS). Lots of upgrades in this home with insulated/drywalled garage, siding, stone, quartz counters, extra can lights & outlets. With over 1,900 sq ft of living space this spacious home has white trim, white cabinets, sodded yard and more! Features stone to accent front of home. Split bedroom concept plan w/ fireplace in LR, 1st floor laundry, 2 full baths, 3 car garage, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & SS appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Rough in for future bath in basement.
3 Bedroom Home in Belleville - $439,300
Related to this story
Most Popular
Beaver Dam, population 16,647, is one of the last places in Dodge County that ATVs and UTVs can’t be driven on the street. That may change soon.
A Milwaukee boy will be celebrating his 11th birthday this weekend and in lieu of presents is asking for donations to help save a rival team’s…
There are rare Wisconsin state quarters circulating. An error in the making of them has made them valuable. Quarters have been auctioned off f…
The junior defensive end made a verbal commitment to play college football over the weekend.
A 27-year-old Horicon man faces felony charges after allegedly crashing his vehicle into his ex-girlfriend’s vehicle while she was traveling …