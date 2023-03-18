COMPLETED NEW HOME WITH IMMEDIATE OCCUPANCY! INCLUDES 3% OF YOUR PURCHASE PRICE TO BE USED TOWARDS CLOSING COSTS & PREPAID ITEMS (RATE BUY DOWN, PMI BUYDOWN, ETC) WHEN YOU FINANCE WITH JASON WEBER AT BELL BANK MORTGAGE ON THIS HOME (SEE FLYER IN ASSOCIATED DOCS). Lots of upgrades in this home with insulated/drywalled garage, siding, stone, quartz counters, extra can lights & outlets. With over 1,900 sq ft of living space this spacious home has white trim, white cabinets, sodded yard and more! Features stone to accent front of home. Split bedroom concept plan w/ fireplace in LR, 1st floor laundry, 2 full baths, 3 car garage, nickel finish lighting & door knobs. Kitchen has large island, pantry & SS appliance package (stove, microwave & dishwasher). Rough in for future bath in basement.