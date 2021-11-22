3 Bedroom Home in Black Earth - $195,750

Show Date 11/21/21 at open house. Your opportunity to look in person before photos are available on 11/24. Move-in Ready, cozy ranch, adjacent to Black Earth's Sunny Field Park. New roof, gutters, 200 amp electrical, light fixtures & appliances. Main floor provides an easy flow including galley style kitchen with under cabinet lighting leading to deck overlooking spacious backyard. Dining area opens into the living room. Full dry basement awaits your finishing touches for an extra gathering space. Assessor report shows 428 sq. ft. was a rec. room in the lower level. Paneling has been removed to brighten the space. This square footage is not included in the finished square footage noted. Oversized one-car garage.