3 Bedroom Home in Black Earth - $215,000

Bring your paint and move right in! Cute 3 bedroom ranch in Black Earth that won't last long. Enjoy the spacious yard with almost 1/3 of an acre. Oversized 1 car garage. Full bath on the main level, toilet and shower in the lower level. Completely blank slate in the basement means you can make it whatever you want it to be! AC 2018, Water Heather 2015.

