Come check out the latest renovation in Black Earth! Property features 3 beds and 3.5 baths with finished basement for family room or possible 4th bedroom. Open floor plan w/ tons of natural light. It is near a trout stream. It has Anderson windows, newer mechanicals and LED lights throughout. A 2-story house with a SAUNA! Beautiful back yard, great for family & fun! A MUST SEE!
3 Bedroom Home in Black Earth - $299,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
The woman first claimed there was no cash in the wallet, but upon being shown a surveillance photo of her looking in the wallet at the cash, she lowered her head and said, "OK, I took it," police said.
A Mauston woman is facing drug charges after allegedly being found in possession of methamphetamine.
A truck crashed through the Cricket Wireless store at 1626 N. Spring St. in Beaver Dam on Saturday night. Beaver Dam Police and Fire Departmen…
A 30-year-old Mauston man is charged with his fifth operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop where he allegedly told a police officer …
JUNEAU – A 57-year-old Beaver Dam woman made her initial appearance in court Tuesday after being arrested for an alleged fifth offense of oper…
A Missouri man secretly installed a video camera in a bathroom at his home and recorded guests during a pool party there, authorities say.
Alleged improvised explosives found during a Portage traffic stop led to charges for a father and son. Police said the men told officials the …
A Pardeeville man was charged with felony intimidation of a victim after dispatch received a call with a woman screaming for a man to “stay away.”
Nancy Zieman’s legacy continues as a new retail store and a mural featuring her likeness come to downtown Beaver Dam this fall.
JUNEAU – A 37-year-old Randolph man made his initial appearance in court Tuesday after being arrested over the weekend for an alleged fifth of…