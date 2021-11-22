3 Bedroom Home in Brooklyn - $325,000

You need to come see this super clean ranch! It sits on a huge corner lot in a quiet neighborhood. It has a fenced in pet area. Also has a large attractive shed in the backyard. Enjoy your great deck for eating or relaxing in the hot tub (included)! 3 bedroom, 3 bath home with a large main suite, great kitchen and dining area, heated garage and the lower level is mostly finished with a bar/family/rec area that is great for entertaining or unwinding!