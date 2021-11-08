3 Bedroom Home in Brooklyn - $338,500

This bright, updated home on a quiet street that backs to the Brooklyn Elementary School prairie has so much to offer. Imagine your day: wake up to beautiful views in the serene primary suite w/full bath + walk-in closet, work from home in the open main level, or in the partially finished lower level with lots of natural light, relax on the expansive deck after a long day while enjoying the sunset as you look out over the prairie, make dinner in the open space while catching up with family & friends as they sit at the kitchen island, settle in after dinner with a book in front of the gas fireplace in the great room w/vaulted ceilings, or watch a movie in your lower level which has additional room for expansion and is plumbed for a bath. Oregon schools & close to Epic, too!