Selene Homes offers their Topaz plan with an estimated completion date of May 2023. Brooklyn, WI offers a community feel with a quick and easy commute to Madison. The Topaz is a timeless layout with a sectioned area for a formal dining room or den. Cozy up to the fireplace in your living room opening to the kitchen. The kitchen and bathrooms have furniture grade, soft-close cabinets along with shower and baths with tile surrounds. Full basement with an egress window and pre-plumbed for future bathroom. Includes concrete driveway, sod (per plan), and central air. Selene Homes has a One Year Builder Comprehensive Warranty. Photos & Renderings are representations of the home and will not be exact.
3 Bedroom Home in Brooklyn - $409,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 13-year-old boy succumbed to injuries following a skiing accident at Christmas Mountain Village near Wisconsin Dells on March 5.
Two GoFundMe accounts have been set up to cover funeral expenses for a 13-year-old boy from Illinois who passed away in a skiing accident at C…
Marshfield Medical Center - Beaver Dam is laying off 47 individuals at the facility because of challenges facing the health care industry as a…
The last time Beaver Dam had a bookstore was in 2014. No longer. Kayla Drake opens Rosalee Book Boutique this week.
Warriors sophomore Rowan Harder finished with career highs of 18 points and 14 rebounds to help defeat top-seeded Prairie du Chien in Madison.