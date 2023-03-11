Selene Homes offers their Topaz plan with an estimated completion date of May 2023. Brooklyn, WI offers a community feel with a quick and easy commute to Madison. The Topaz is a timeless layout with a sectioned area for a formal dining room or den. Cozy up to the fireplace in your living room opening to the kitchen. The kitchen and bathrooms have furniture grade, soft-close cabinets along with shower and baths with tile surrounds. Full basement with an egress window and pre-plumbed for future bathroom. Includes concrete driveway, sod (per plan), and central air. Selene Homes has a One Year Builder Comprehensive Warranty. Photos & Renderings are representations of the home and will not be exact.