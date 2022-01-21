3 Bedroom Home in Brooklyn - $699,900

Beautiful 2 story home on a private hilltop 7.5 acre partially wooded lot, gorgeous views, the perfect getaway & ideal home/lot to entertain! Approx 40x60 pole barn for an extra bonus! Great Rm w/soaring ceiling & stunning flr to ceiling stone fireplace & open staircase to the 2nd level. Open kitchen & dinette lead to screened porch & overlooks back yard. Large flex/formal dining room, 1st floor laundry/mud room & access to yard. Master BR suite has ceramic dual shower & soaking tub. Finished basement w/rec room & fireplace & updated full bath. Well maintained, in-ground pool & pool house. Pool updates & approx costs, liner ($5,898), auto cover ($4,562), winter cover ($2,057), heater ($3,190) robot cleaner ($1,090). A/C 17', furnace 11', roof 16', well pump/piping ($4,281) & more!!