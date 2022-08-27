3 Bedroom Home in Brooklyn - $850,000

Absolutely gorgeous, like-new, 3 bed 3.5 bath home set on a mature & private lot in Brooklyn's countryside! Walk-in to a vaulted living space w/ immaculate floor to ceiling stone surrounded gas fireplace leading to an eat-in kitchen boasting high end SS appliances, double island w/ prep sink & breakfast bar, leathered granite countertops, and walk-out to cedar 3 season porch. Secluded ML owner suite complete w/ a walk-in closet, granite dual vanity, & walk-in tile shower. Upstairs you’ll find a cozy bonus room w/ gas fireplace, full bath, 2nd bed & 3rd bed w/ walk-in closet & full ensuite bath. Large unfinished LL w/ walkout is stubbed for a bath & ready to make your own! 3+ car garage w/ access to basement. Beautiful paver patio w/ dining area & firepit perfect for entertaining!