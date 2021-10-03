BRIGHT, OPEN-CONCEPT HOME! Awesome 3-season porch with amazing views, wonderful for enjoying coffee, reading, & overlooking mature trees & beautiful snowfalls in the winter. This 3BR home features spacious, open-concept style living between dining to living room areas, beautiful hardwood floors, & large windows that offer plenty of natural lighting & picturesque views. Extra lg, heated garage with separate thermostat provides a great place for addl vehicles, storage, or your very own workshop. Half bath on garage level. Enjoy grilling or relaxing on the wood deck. Corner lot in a quiet neighborhood & close to CamRock Trail, town, & easy conveniences.
3 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $210,000
