Character and charm is what you’ll find in this fabulous Cambridge home backing to Koshkonong Creek & bike trail. Beautifully updated 2-story with a modern farmhouse kitchen, updated foyer with built-ins, workspace added with new island and new pantry. In floor heat is just one of the many updated comforts added, as well as many new windows, upgraded bathrooms, walk in closets added to master and new south facing window. Old meets new with just the perfect touches. Oversized 2+ car garage, and newly added shed (24X16) Outdoor sauna, established gardens, backyard patio looking onto Koshkonong creek, and just a short walk to downtown Cambridge, library and CamRock trails. Additional lot for sale to the north for more elbow room, or purchase as a package .
3 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $349,000
