 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $349,000

3 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $349,000

3 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $349,000

Character and charm is what you’ll find in this fabulous Cambridge home backing to Koshkonong Creek & bike trail. Beautifully updated 2-story with a modern farmhouse kitchen, updated foyer with built-ins, workspace added with new island and new pantry. In floor heat is just one of the many updated comforts added, as well as many new windows, upgraded bathrooms, walk in closets added to master and new south facing window. Old meets new with just the perfect touches. Oversized 2+ car garage, and newly added shed (24X16) Outdoor sauna, established gardens, backyard patio looking onto Koshkonong creek, and just a short walk to downtown Cambridge, library and CamRock trails. Additional lot for sale to the north for more elbow room, or purchase as a package .

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News