Estimated completion date 3/15/22. Short commute to Madison. Selene Homes presents their Topaz floor plan. Beautiful open concept 1902sqft ranch with 8, 10, & 12ft ceilings! 3bed/2bath/Oversized2car. White solid wood doors. White trim. Granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms! Kitchen complete with island, walk in pantry, and 42" furniture grade, soft-close cabinets. Tile surrounds in shower & tub. Stainless steel dishwasher, microwave, & stove. Upgraded carpet. Office/Formal Dining room. Master suite with private bath, dual vanity, and walk-in closet. First floor laundry. 2x6 exterior construction. Full basement with egress window and preplumbed for a bath! Includes concrete drive, sodded yard (per plan), and central air. One year builder comprehensive warranty!
3 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $384,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Baraboo man is facing a number of criminal felony charges related to methamphetamine following a search warrant at the man’s home.
A 42-year-old Beaver Dam man crossing the intersection of Wayland and Burnett streets was severely injured after being struck by a car which t…
A Mauston man working at a Mauston gas station allegedly stole $9,300 from the cash register over a two to three year period.
A Wisconsin Dells man is facing charges after allegedly causing $30,000 of damage to a Wisconsin Dells business.
An Illinois woman is facing felony charges after an officer pulled her over on I-90/94 near Lisbon for allegedly traveling at 116 mph with a c…
JUNEAU – A month after the Dodge County Board of Supervisors approved its 2022 budget, a substantial raise for county personnel threw the boar…
Interstate 94 in western Wisconsin finally re-opened Thursday night after dozens of vehicles were involved in multiple crashes in the morning.
- Updated
Family members were conducting a welfare check when they discovered the bodies and called 911.
After a "Wheel of Fortune" contestant lost out on a new Audi due to a technicality -- even though she answered the puzzle correctly -- the car company said it would gift her the vehicle instead.
JUNEAU – A 31-year-old Beaver Dam man was bound over for trial Thursday after allegedly assaulting and threatening his fiancée over a two-week…