Est. Completion 11/25/21. Vulcan Building LLC presents their Glacier floor plan. Beautiful open concept 1920sqft ranch with 10ft ceilings. 3bed/2bath/3car + office. White solid wood doors and trim. Granite countertops in kitchen and bathrooms. Kitchen complete with island, walk in pantry, and 42" furniture grade, soft-close cabinets. Stainless steel dishwasher, stove, and microwave. Tiled surrounds in shower and bath. Upgraded carpet. Master suite with bay windows, private bath with dual vanity, and walk-in closet. First floor laundry. 2x6 exterior construction. Full basement with partial exposure and preplumbed for a bath! Includes driveway, sodded yard (per plan), & central air. Comes with one-year builder comprehensive warranty! Photos representative of floor plan and may show upgrades.
3 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $384,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
JUNEAU – A 31-year-old Beaver Dam man was placed on a $100,000 cash bond Monday for allegedly assaulting and threatening his fiancée over a tw…
Suzy’s Steak and Seafood House opened over 10 years ago, and on Dec. 1 a new owner took over.
PORTAGE—Eileen Marie Seiler (née Sullivan) passed away peacefully at the age of 67, surrounded by her family, on Dec. 6, 2021, after a short b…
A woman was arrested in Columbia County for allegedly stealing almost $2,000 in merchandise from her former employee with incidents dating bac…
A woman who acted as the buyer for a drug dealing and money laundering operation was sentenced Wednesday in Sauk County Circuit Court.
The company that has nearly finished a luxury apartment building along the 300 block of Lynn Street in Baraboo has proposed more development w…
Sauk County Circuit Court Judge Wendy Klicko issued a search warrant Wednesday for a Necedah man accused of sexually assaulting a child in 2018.
Some hospitals in south-central Wisconsin have had to resort to diverting emergency vehicles to other area medical providers in recent weeks a…
When will the Baraboo School Board wake-up? How much can they bleed the Baraboo taxpayers for? Over the past 8 years, they have spent over $73…
Poor Alec Baldwin. The darling of the snotty, self-absorbed, Hollywood-left had his life torn apart after he shot and killed a crew member on …