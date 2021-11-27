3 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $389,900

Est. Completion 11/15/21. Lot35. Yellowstone Model. Beautiful open concept 2040sqft ranch with 10ft ceilings. 3bed/2bath/3car. White solid wood doors and trim. Granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms. Kitchen complete with island, walk in pantry, and 42" furniture grade, soft-close cabinets. Tile surround in shower & tub. Stainless steel dishwasher, stove, & microwave. Upgraded carpet. Office/Formal Dining. Master suite with bay windows, private bath with dual vanity, and walk-in closet. First floor laundry. 2x6 exterior construction. Full basement with egress window and preplumbed for a bath! Includes driveway, sodded yard (per plan), and central air. One year builder comprehensive warranty! Photos representative of floorpan and may include upgrades.