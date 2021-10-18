Come and see this tucked away piece of solitude in the Stone Meadows condo association located in the beautiful village of Cambridge. Everything is on one level, providing you with ease and comfort for your every day living. This one owner unit has been lovingly maintained and cared for. The log and timber trim with stone masonry and maintenance-free fiber cement siding add to the rustic charm of this energy-efficient, environment-friendly, duplex-style condo. Inside you’ll find impressive Cathedral ceilings over the open concept design Kitchen-Dining-Great Room. This unit boasts in-floor radiant heat which will keep things toasty warm during the winter months. Enjoy the afternoon sun on the large backyard patio that includes a large gas grill for your entertaining opportunities.
3 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $395,000
