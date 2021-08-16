3 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $399,000

Fabulous Historic Cambridge home on 3 lots backing to Koshkonong Creek & bike trail. Beautifully updated 2-story with a modern farmhouse kitchen, updated foyer with built-ins, workspace added with new island and new pantry. In floor heat is just one of the many updated comforts added, as well as many new windows, upgraded bathrooms, walk in closets added to master and new south facing window. Old meets new with just the perfect touches. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout and step outside to an oversized 2+ car garage, and newly added shed (24X16) Outdoor sauna, established gardens, backyard patio looking onto Koshkonong creek, and just a short walk to downtown Cambridge, library and CamRock trails. See other listings for purchasing without extra lot. Hurry! This beauty wont last.