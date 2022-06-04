Almost done. Check out this gorgeous split-bedroom ranch with partial exposure in The Vineyards at Cambridge! Premium lot backing up to pond. 1920sf on main floor. Open-concept. Hi-eff fireplace. Upgrades galore! Quartz tops in kitchen w/ island, walk-in pantry, 42" furniture grade soft-close dovetailed cabinets. SS appliances (S/R, DW, M). Quartz tops in baths. Tubs/Showers have white subway tiled surrounds. 10' ceilings throughout! Solid core interior doors with transom windows above. Thick base and casing. Large owner's suite with bay window, double bowl comfort-height vanity and spacious WIC. Basement is partially exposed and roughed in for full bath! Photos of same model built previously and may show additional upgrades. Includes driveway, sodded yard and central air. Can close fast!
3 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $429,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Lodi man faces more than half a century in prison after an alleged drunken driving crash outside of Baraboo killed his passenger, a 23-year-old Rio man.
A written decision in a lawsuit involving a Portage doctor and Divine Savior Healthcare Inc. is expected soon.
The 30-year-old man was released on a $100 cash bond after allegedly sexually assaulting a teenager at his former workplace.
Retired Juneau County judge John Roemer killed in 'targeted act' against judicial system, authorities say
Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul said the shooter had compiled a list of other potential targets.
Four students graduated with top honors from Beaver Dam High School on Friday.
Judge John Roemer was first elected as a Juneau County Circuit Court judge in 2004. He was re-elected in 2010 and 2016, and retired in 2017.
A Twin Cities couple is dead after a tree fell on them while they were camping in northern Wisconsin.
A woman arrested during a Baraboo police raid in August has been sentenced for illegal drug possession.
Authorities say a 43-year-old Wisconsin woman died when she jumped out of a squad car while it was traveling through a town in eastern Wisconsin.
Registered sex offender in custody on charges and if convicted, faces 40 years in prison. Cash bond was set at $50,000.