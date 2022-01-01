3 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $434,900

Est. Completion 1/32/22 Quick commute to Madison. Beautiful neighborhood with walking path & growing grape vines. Open concept 2040sqft ranch w/ 10ft ceilings. 3bed/2bath/3car. White solid wood doors & white trim. Granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms. Kitchen complete w/ island, walkin pantry, and 42" furniture grade, soft-close cabinets. Tile surround in shower & tub. Stainless steel dishwasher, stove, & microwave. Office/Formal Dining. Master suite w/ bay windows, private bath w/ dual vanity, & walk-in closet. First floor laundry. 2x6 exterior construction. Full basement with egress window and preplumbed for a bath! Includes driveway, sodded yard (per plan), & central air. One year builder comprehensive warranty! Photos representative of floorpan & may include upgrades.