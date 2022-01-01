3 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $439,900

Est. Completion 4/30/22. Quick Commute to Madison. Enjoy the beautiful neighborhood with walking path & growing vines. Open concept 2040sqft ranch w/ 10ft ceilings. 3bed/2bath/3car. Solid white doors. White trim. Granite countertops in kitchen & bathrooms. Kitchen complete with island, walk in pantry, and 42" furniture grade, soft-close cabinets. Tile surround in shower & tub. Stainless steel dishwasher, stove, & microwave. Office/Formal Dining. Master suite with bay windows, private bath with dual vanity, and walk-in closet. Buyer may get options of LVP, paint, and more! Full basement w/ egress window & preplumbed for a bath! Includes driveway, sodded yard (per plan), and central air. One year builder comprehensive warranty! Photos representative of floorpan and may include upgrades.