3 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $449,900

Almost done. Check out this gorgeous split-bedroom ranch with partial exposure in The Vineyards at Cambridge! Premium lot backing up to pond. 1920sf on main floor. Open-concept. Hi-eff fireplace. Upgrades galore! Quartz tops in kitchen w/ island, walk-in pantry, 42" furniture grade soft-close dovetailed cabinets. SS appliances (S/R, DW, M). Quartz tops in baths. Tubs/Showers have white subway tiled surrounds. 10' ceilings throughout! Solid core interior doors with transom windows above. Thick base and casing. Large owner's suite with bay window, double bowl comfort-height vanity and spacious WIC. Basement is partially exposed and roughed in for full bath! Photos of same model built previously and may show additional upgrades. Includes driveway, sodded yard and central air. Can close fast!