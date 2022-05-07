 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $449,900

3 Bedroom Home in Cambridge - $449,900

Almost done. Check out this gorgeous split-bedroom ranch with partial exposure in The Vineyards at Cambridge! Premium lot backing up to pond. 1920sf on main floor. Open-concept. Hi-eff fireplace. Upgrades galore! Quartz tops in kitchen w/ island, walk-in pantry, 42" furniture grade soft-close dovetailed cabinets. SS appliances (S/R, DW, M). Quartz tops in baths. Tubs/Showers have white subway tiled surrounds. 10' ceilings throughout! Solid core interior doors with transom windows above. Thick base and casing. Large owner's suite with bay window, double bowl comfort-height vanity and spacious WIC. Basement is partially exposed and roughed in for full bath! Photos of same model built previously and may show additional upgrades. Includes driveway, sodded yard and central air. Can close fast!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Del-Bar owners purchase Mr. Pancake in Lake Delton

Del-Bar owners purchase Mr. Pancake in Lake Delton

The owners of Del-Bar in Lake Delton, Amy Wimmer and Anne Stoken, are purchasing Mr. Pancake, a seasonal breakfast restaurant in Lake Delton, from owners Dianne Thompson and daughter Liz Knoop. Mr. Pancake will get a menu expansion and workers will be able to work at both restaurants.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News