OPPORTUNITY KNOCKS at the door of this modern, bright, spacious end-unit condo! Upon entering you will immediately notice the high-end quality finishes and large windows throughout this home. The open kitchen features quartz countertops, stainless appliances, sleek cabinets and a huge pantry offering a modern design with plenty of storage options. Enjoy an open, sun filled living room that opens to a private and spacious balcony. The beautiful main suite offers space and privacy while featuring a dual vanity and walk-in closet. Enjoy the high efficiency HVAC system, heated underground parking, storage unit, all within a new, secure building completed in 2022. With low condo fee’s and a pet friendly association this condo is an ideal fit! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!