Showings start at Open House on 10/3/21 at 3pm. HALF ACRE LOT in the wonderful town of Cottage Grove. This house has 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms on the main floor, along with a great living space in the front of the house. It has a nice big dining area and kitchen with lots of cabinet space! What sets this home apart however, is the oversized great room with VAULTED CEILINGS in the back of the house! This bright and sunny room will lead you to that GREAT BIG, BEAUTIFUL BACKYARD you've been searching for. The basement is partially finished for extra living space of your choosing, and it also provides a ton of great storage!! Some recent updates include; new interior doors, recessed lighting, a Magnolia tree in the side yard & more!
3 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $307,500
