SHOWINGS BEGIN 1/20/22. Beautiful Colonial Home with Stunning Views, backing up to the Golf Course in sought after Cottage Grove Neighborhood. So bright and cozy, this 3 bedroom home has been tastefully updated including complete kitchen remodel with cherry cabinets and granite counter tops, main level bath remodel, new blinds and light fixtures. New flooring and carpet throughout. The yard has been professionally landscaped and partially fenced in. Enjoy your evenings watching the sunset around your firepit or let the dogs run on your almost 1 acre lot! It's hard to find a property with such amazing views and space so close to town. You know this one will not last long! Schedule your private showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $435,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Portage man has been charged with trafficking of a child and soliciting a child for prostitution. His girlfriend has also been charged in ev…
A Baraboo man remains in custody after being charged with eight felony counts related to sexual assault of a child.
The names of the two people that died Wednesday afternoon after their car crossed the center line of Highway 33 near Portage were released Thu…
A Madison man allegedly smashed items in a Mauston business while trying to get free products and later told police he was an FBI agent, leadi…
- Updated
The six-man core compiled over 240 wins and 45 tournament titles during a seven-year span, forging lifelong friendships with each other in the process
No citizens attended a public hearing Monday night regarding a proposed application for Community Development Block Grant COVID Program funds.
A rural Beaver Dam man who was vaccine hesitant said his infection with COVID-19 nearly cost him his life.
A Mauston man is charged with heroin, methamphetamine and THC felonies after police allegedly found the items on the individual while he was s…
- Updated
Rep. Elijah Behnke, R-Oconto, is shown on what appears to be a hidden camera posted to YouTube making incendiary comments.
A Mauston resident is under arrest for a seventh operating while intoxicated after a traffic stop in Lyndon Station.