 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $435,000

3 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $435,000

3 Bedroom Home in Cottage Grove - $435,000

SHOWINGS BEGIN 1/20/22. Beautiful Colonial Home with Stunning Views, backing up to the Golf Course in sought after Cottage Grove Neighborhood. So bright and cozy, this 3 bedroom home has been tastefully updated including complete kitchen remodel with cherry cabinets and granite counter tops, main level bath remodel, new blinds and light fixtures. New flooring and carpet throughout. The yard has been professionally landscaped and partially fenced in. Enjoy your evenings watching the sunset around your firepit or let the dogs run on your almost 1 acre lot! It's hard to find a property with such amazing views and space so close to town. You know this one will not last long! Schedule your private showing today!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News